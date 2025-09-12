Trump says he hopes Charlie Kirk's killer gets death penalty

US President Donald Trump said he hopes Charlie Kirk's killer gets the death penalty.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Trump says: "Kirk was the finest person and he didn't deserve this," News.Az reports, citing BBC .

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot Wednesday while addressing a group of students at Utah Valley University in the city of Orem, some 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. The apparent targeted attack occurred despite security, including six university police officers and Kirk's private team.

Online videos captured the moment a bullet struck Kirk as he spoke, sending students fleeing in panic. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.