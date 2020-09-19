Yandex metrika counter

Trump says he sees no reason to delay TikTok decision

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there was no need to delay a decision on a proposed deal for popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, adding he would be looking at it shortly, according to Reuters. 

“We’re going to take a look. They’re going to be showing me everything in a little while on TikTok,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House, without offering further details on the upcoming briefing.


