Trump says he sees no reason to delay TikTok decision
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there was no need to delay a decision on a proposed deal for popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, adding he would be looking at it shortly, according to Reuters.
“We’re going to take a look. They’re going to be showing me everything in a little while on TikTok,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House, without offering further details on the upcoming briefing.