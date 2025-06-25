Trump says Iran would not have agreed to ceasefire if facilities weren't destroyed

President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated that the US strike on Iran's nuclear sites "was a devastating attack" which "knocked them for a loop".

He said if their facilities were not destroyed then the Iranian government "wouldn't have settled" and agreed to a ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio interjected to address the leaked intelligence report, saying it was based on a leaker "telling you what the intelligence says" and was part of a "game these people play".

Rubio added that the "conversion facility" needed to make nuclear bombs was taken out and cannot be seen anymore. He does not specify where this site was.

"Everything underneath that mountain is in bad shape," he said, adding that Iran is "way behind" in its nuclear programme than it was a week ago.

News.Az