Macron promises Armenia what he cannot deliver

But Macron and Pashinyan went over the top. They showered each other with compliments, sang at an official reception, and walked together through Yerevan and Gyumri. The French president was particularly enthusiastic, behaving almost like a schoolboy on holiday. Outside observers unfamiliar with the broader context might have concluded that the summit in the Armenian capital had been organised primarily so Macron could stroll through Yerevan and so that the leaders of France and Armenia could perform a song by Aznavour. More precisely, Macron sang, while Pashinyan played the drums.

Still, it would be unfair to be overly critical, especially since Nikol Pashinyan also voiced a number of reasonable points during the summit. Macron, too, was unusually restrained on issues concerning the South Caucasus, although not entirely.