Abu Dhabi, Dubai airports suspend flights amid security concerns, Iranian media say

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Flights have reportedly been suspended at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, with airspace over the two major United Arab Emirates cities temporarily cleared, according to Iranian media reports.

Fars News Agency reported that monitoring of air traffic indicated a halt in operations at both airports, News.Az reports.

The report comes shortly after the UAE Ministry of Defence announced that a missile had been launched towards the country.

According to the same report, several key infrastructure sites were affected in the wider region during recent hostilities, including the ports of Jebel Ali and Fujairah, the Habshan oil fields, and a number of aluminium production facilities, which were said to have sustained significant damage following missile and drone strikes.

News.Az