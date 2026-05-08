BTS arrival in Mexico turns into national-scale celebration - VIDEO

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The arrival of BTS in Mexico has become a major national cultural event, drawing massive public attention and widespread celebrations as fans and officials marked the group’s visit ahead of their concerts in Mexico City.

The K-pop group met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at the National Palace in Mexico City, where they appeared on the balcony together and greeted tens of thousands of fans gathered in the nearby Zócalo square. The crowd reportedly filled the area as fans waited for the brief public appearance of the band, News.Az reports, citing Korea JoongAng Daily.

The visit was announced during an official briefing by the Mexican president, who welcomed the group and highlighted their cultural influence, describing their music as carrying messages of friendship, peace, and love. The appearance was framed locally as a significant cultural moment, particularly for young fans who had waited years for the group’s return.

Large crowds formed outside the presidential palace, with fans reacting emotionally as BTS members appeared briefly on the balcony. Local reports said the gathering became one of the largest fan events in recent memory, with the square filled with supporters who had travelled from across the country.

The group’s visit came ahead of their scheduled concerts in Mexico City as part of their world tour, with strong demand for tickets leading to immediate sell-outs. The scale of public interest and the official involvement of the Mexican presidency contributed to the event being widely described as a national occasion rather than a standard promotional appearance.

News.Az