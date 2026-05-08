Russian oil refinery hit in reported Ukrainian drone attack

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Ukrainian military forces reportedly carried out overnight strikes on key Russian industrial and defense-related sites on May 8, targeting an oil refinery and a military-linked research facility.

Thick smoke and fires were reported at the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl, one of Russia’s largest refineries, which is capable of processing more than 15 million tons of oil per year. Social media footage shared by residents appeared to show large-scale fire activity in the industrial area following the reported strike, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Later in the morning, additional explosions were reported in Rostov-on-Don, where fires were seen in an industrial zone. Among the affected sites was the Radar Scientific and Technical Center, a company linked to Russia’s defence sector and known for developing advanced radar systems. A nearby paint production facility was also reportedly damaged.

The reports could not be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials had not issued an immediate statement confirming the attacks. However, Ukraine has repeatedly used long-range drones to target Russian energy and military infrastructure since the start of the war, particularly facilities connected to fuel supply chains.

Both Yaroslavl and Rostov-on-Don are located far from the active front line, highlighting Ukraine’s increasing ability to strike deeper inside Russian territory. Yaroslavl lies roughly 700 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, while Rostov-on-Don is closer to ongoing combat zones in southern Ukraine.

The alleged strikes also come amid continued escalation in attacks on energy infrastructure on both sides of the conflict, with oil refineries and industrial facilities frequently becoming strategic targets due to their role in sustaining military operations.

Further reports also indicated a fire at an electrical substation in occupied Crimea, though details remain unconfirmed. Satellite-based fire monitoring systems appeared to detect additional heat signatures near a chemical production facility in the region.

As the situation develops, the scale of damage and the official response from both Moscow and Kyiv remain unclear.

News.Az