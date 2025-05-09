Trump says no planned meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in mid-May in Saudi Arabia is not on the schedule, US President Donald Trump told journalists.

Asked at a news conference in the White House whether a meeting with Putin was possible later in the month in Saudi Arabia, Trump replied: "I don't think so, but we're having very good conversations. Very, very good," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier this week, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that President Putin had no scheduled visits to the Middle East for mid-May.

Trump announced earlier that he might meet with Putin shortly after his visit to the Middle East in May.

In March, Russian Presidential Spokesman Peskov told TASS that Trump and Putin could meet in Saudi Arabia at some point, but as of today, no concrete plans have materialized.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff in an interview with Bloomberg also suggested earlier that the Russian-US summit could be held in Saudi Arabia. He noted that he could not speak for Putin and Trump, but his "best bet" was that it would happen.

On April 25, Putin and US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff met for the fourth time this year. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the conversation lasted three hours and was "constructive and very useful.".

News.Az