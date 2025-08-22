Yandex metrika counter

Trump says Putin may attend 2026 World Cup

  • World
  • Share
Trump says Putin may attend 2026 World Cup
Photo: Reuters

President Trump on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, showing off a photograph in the Oval Office of the two leaders together, News.Az reports, citingThe Hill.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      