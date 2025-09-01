News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
World Cup
Tag:
World Cup
Lindsey Vonn wins first World Cup downhill since 2018
12 Dec 2025-16:25
Swiss Olympic champ Michelle Gisin airlifted after crash
11 Dec 2025-17:30
How could Canada, US and Mexico fare in their World Cup groups?
06 Dec 2025-21:10
South Korea takes back-to-back win against China at FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers
01 Dec 2025-20:39
Iran to boycott 2026 World Cup draw over US visa denial
28 Nov 2025-13:52
European play-off draw for 2026 World Cup sets exciting matchups
20 Nov 2025-17:28
Haiti return to World Cup after 50 years as Curacao make history as smallest nation to qualify
19 Nov 2025-09:37
Scotland, Spain, Switzerland and Belgium book spots at 2026 World Cup
19 Nov 2025-09:25
Portugal and Norway qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
17 Nov 2025-11:57
Japan defeat Ghana 2-0 in friendly as World Cup preparations continue
14 Nov 2025-17:21
Latest News
US and Denmark to discuss Greenland next week, says Rubio
Ferrari once owned by Trump to auction for $1 million
Moscow demands US protect Russian crew on seized tanker
Zelensky says he lacks clear security pledge from allies
Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperation
Turkish President meets Malaysian PM Anwar in Ankara
China probes Japan over dumping semiconductor material
Azerbaijan to supply oil to Armenia on January 8
Chechnya's Kadyrov names his 20-year-old son as Acting Deputy PM
Azerbaijan and Syria to establish Business Council
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31