Trump says the U.S. is repatriating survivors of the Caribbean attack to Colombia and Ecuador

“The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Both men have arrived home, according to authorities from the two South American countries.

“We have received the Colombian detained on the narco submarine, we are happy he is alive and he will be processed according to the law,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on X on Saturday afternoon, providing no further information.

An Ecuadorean survivor arrived back in his country at about 11am local time, a government source who was not authorised to speak publicly said, and will later be legally processed.

Ecuador’s communications office and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The US military staged a helicopter rescue for the survivors on Thursday after the strike on their semi-submersible vessel, suspected of trafficking illegal narcotics. The strike killed the other two crew members on board.