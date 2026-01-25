Trump says trade deal with China would be a disaster for Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Jan. 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that a trade deal with China would have disastrous consequences for Canada.

The American leader wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, News.Az informs.

"Canada is systematically destroying itself," the publication says. "The deal with China is a disaster for it. It will be remembered as one of the worst deals of any kind in history."

"All their businesses are moving to the United States," Trump added, referring to Canadian companies.

"I want Canada to survive and prosper," the US President assured. He also published and recommended viewing a video of a speech by representatives of the Canadian auto industry, in which they, among other things, emphasized the importance of maintaining trade ties with the US.

In another tweet, Trump claimed that "China is successfully and completely taking over the once great Canada."

"It's so sad to see this. I just hope they don't touch hockey," the US President added.

