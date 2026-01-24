Xi promises China's support to Brazil's Lula during 'turbulent' times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese leader Xi Jinping assured his Brazilian counterpart on Friday (Jan 23) that China would support Latin America's largest economy and the Global South, while emphasizing the importance of both nations maintaining the role of the United Nations.

Xi's comments in a telephone call with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva followed the latter's criticism of the US attack on Venezuela in an opinion piece in the New York Times this week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Xi said China and Brazil should safeguard the shared interests of the Global South and jointly maintain the role of the United Nations in the "current turbulent international situation", the agency said.

Lula's office confirmed the 45-minute call, saying that both leaders "reiterated their commitment to strengthening the United Nations as a path to safeguarding peace and stability in the world".

News.Az