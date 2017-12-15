Trump says US hopes to have more help from Russia on North Korea

Trump says US hopes to have more help from Russia on North Korea

US President Donald Trump alleges that Russia is not helping in the settlement of the situation around North Korea, saying Washington would like to receive more help from Moscow, TASS reports.

"The primary point was to talk about North Korea, because we would love to have his help on North Korea," President Trump told journalists in comments on his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"China's helping, Russia's not helping; we'd like to have Russia's help," Trump told reporters.

