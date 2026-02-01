Yandex metrika counter

Trump says US in talks with 'highest people in Cuba'

Source: Anadolu

US President Donald Trump on Sunday renewed his criticism of Cuba, adding that discussions between Washington and Havana are ongoing with the highest" people, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

"Cuba is a failing nation, for a long time. But now it doesn't have Venezuela to prop it up," Trump told reporters in Mar-a-Lago, adding that the US is "talking to the people from Cuba, the highest people in Cuba."

Arguing that Cuba is "in bad shape" and that it has a "humanitarian problem," the US president said, "I think we're going to make a deal with Cuba."

Following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, Trump repeatedly argued that Cuba "will be failing pretty soon" as it loses critical financial and energy support previously provided by Venezuela.


