US senator slams Trump administration over Iran war strategy

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US Senator Mark Kelly sharply criticized the Trump administration on Monday, saying recent remarks by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicate a lack of a coherent strategy in the ongoing war with Iran.

Kelly’s comments came after Hegseth told reporters last week, “We will keep pushing, keep advancing. No quarter, no mercy for our enemies.” Trump also made a controversial “just for fun” remark regarding the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“The ‘no quarter’ comment by the SecDef and this ‘just for fun’ remark by the President tells me there was never a clear strategy for this war,” Kelly wrote on the social media platform X.

Legal experts warn that Hegseth’s declaration of “no quarter” could violate international humanitarian law, which forbids targeting enemy combatants who surrender. Such a declaration is considered a potential war crime, akin to attacking wounded soldiers.

Since the US and Israel launched their strike on Iran on February 28, over 1,300 Iranians, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have been killed, and 13 US service members have died with around 200 others injured.

Kelly said the administration is “improvising objectives” as the conflict unfolds, putting US troops at risk and impacting Americans financially. He also sent a letter to Hegseth demanding clarification on the “no quarter” statement.

He added, “Historically and legally, it refers to a declaration that enemy combatants cannot be taken prisoner, meaning they are to be killed rather than allowed to surrender. Such a declaration is expressly prohibited under international law and would be a war crime under the War Crimes Act of 1996.”

News.Az