Trump scheduled to address Bitcoin 2024 conference

Former President Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, is reportedly still scheduled to address the Bitcoin 2024 Conference, taking place in Nashville from July 25 to July 27, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine and cryptocurrency advisor to the Trump campaign, he spoke with Trump’s team after the incident and was informed of the former President’s intention to attend. “He’s in good spirits and is excited to see you all in Nashville and deliver a speech that will be heard around the world,” Bailey emphasized.

