Trump signs funding bill to end record-long government shutdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has signed the government funding bill, marking the official end of the longest government shutdown in US history, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The bill landed on the president’s desk after the House voted tonight to approve the measure.

Nearly every Republican in the House — along with a handful of Democrats — voted for the bill, which sets up a new funding cliff in Congress on January 30, but some critical programs ensnared in the recent shutdown will be immune from future political fights as the bill provides funding for a few key agencies through the remainder of fiscal year 2026.

News.Az