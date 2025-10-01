Trump signs order protecting Qatar from foreign attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has signed an order granting security guarantees to Qatar, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

According to the document, the US will consider any armed attack against Qatar as a threat to Washington and will provide Qatar with security guarantees.

"In light of the threats posed by foreign aggression against the State of Qatar, it is the policy of the United States to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar and to protect it against foreign attacks. In the event of an attack on Qatar, the United States will take all lawful measures, including diplomatic, economic and, if necessary, military measures, and to protect American interests," the order signed by Trump states.

