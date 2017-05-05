Trump signs spending bill avoiding US government shutdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump has signed a bill funding the US government through the end of the 2017 fiscal year, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

President Donald Trump has signed a $1.1Trln spending bill that will fund the US government through the end of the 2017 fiscal year and avoid a shutdown, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a briefing on Friday.

When asked if Trump intended to sign the spending bill today, Sanders stated "Yes, I believe actually he signed it just within the last hour."

