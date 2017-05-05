Trump signs spending bill avoiding US government shutdown
- 05 May 2017 20:22
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 121442
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/trump-signs-spending-bill-avoiding-us-government-shutdown Copied
President Donald Trump has signed a bill funding the US government through the end of the 2017 fiscal year, APA reports quoting sputniknews.
President Donald Trump has signed a $1.1Trln spending bill that will fund the US government through the end of the 2017 fiscal year and avoid a shutdown, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a briefing on Friday.
When asked if Trump intended to sign the spending bill today, Sanders stated "Yes, I believe actually he signed it just within the last hour."
News.Az