Yandex metrika counter

Trump signs spending bill avoiding US government shutdown

  • World
  • Share
Trump signs spending bill avoiding US government shutdown

President Donald Trump has signed a bill funding the US government through the end of the 2017 fiscal year, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

President Donald Trump has signed a $1.1Trln spending bill that will fund the US government through the end of the 2017 fiscal year and avoid a shutdown, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a briefing on Friday.

When asked if Trump intended to sign the spending bill today, Sanders stated "Yes, I believe actually he signed it just within the last hour."

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      