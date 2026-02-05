Trump supports Takaichi ahead of election

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his "total endorsement" for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of Sunday's legislative election in Japan, and announced they would meet at the White House on March 19.

“Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing.”

Takaichi heads to a snap election she is widely expected to win this Sunday.

