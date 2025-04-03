Trump tariffs spark global stock declines

Stock markets across Europe opened lower on Thursday, following US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff announcements.

The UK's FTSE 100 share index was down 1% while France's Cac 40 fell 1.7%, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Earlier Asian markets had slid, while the price of gold, which is seen as a safer asset in times of turbulence, climbed to a record high.

Traders are concerned about the global economic impact of Trump's tariffs, which they fear could stoke inflation and stall growth.

Markets across Asia had fallen sharply after Trump's announcement, with the Nikkei in Japan closing down nearly 3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 1.5% lower.

The price of gold hit a record high of $3,167.57 an ounce at one point on Thursday, before falling back.

Futures markets also suggest US shares will open lower when trading begins later. The S&P 500 is indicated to fall by 3% and the Dow Jones by 2.4%.

The decision by the US government to impose a combination of a 10% baseline levy and higher duties on a number of other trading partners reverses decades of liberalisation that shaped the global trade order.

Shares in sportswear firm Adidas fell more than 10%, while stocks in rival Puma tumbled more than 9% as key countries where their goods are made were hit with steep levies.

The new taxes include a 54% tariff on US imports from China and 46% on goods from Vietnam.

Among luxury goods firms, jewellery maker Pandora fell more than 12%, and LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) fell more than 3% after tariffs were imposed on the European Union and Switzerland.

There are worries that the tariffs could affect US consumer spending which is a massive part of the global economy - between 10% and 15%, according to some economists' estimates.