Trump teases second meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump wrote online Thursday that he is looking forward to a second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Politico reports.

“The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more,” the president wrote on Twitter. “There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems...but they can ALL be solved!”

