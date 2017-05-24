Trump tells Netanyahu, Abbas to compromise to make peace - Tillerson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tillerson added that Trump put a lot of pressure on both leaders to get to the negotiating table because achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinian people could trigger the process of achieving peace throughout the entire Middle East, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

"[Trump] was very forceful in his encouragement to both of them to be serious about approaching these discussions in the future and recognize they have to compromise, everyone has to compromise," Tillerson said while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, according to a White House pool report.

Trump met with both leaders earlier this week during his first official trip overseas.

News.Az

