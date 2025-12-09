Trump threatens 5% tariff on Mexico over water dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that his administration could impose a 5% tariff on Mexico if the country fails to release water owed to the United States under a longstanding bilateral water treaty.

“Mexico continues to violate our comprehensive Water Treaty, and this violation is seriously hurting our beautiful Texas crops and livestock,” speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The President claimed Mexico still owes the US over 800,000 acre-feet of water accumulated over the past five years and has yet to respond to repeated demands for compliance.

Trump emphasized that the US needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31, with the remainder expected shortly after. He warned that failure to comply would result in immediate tariffs, adding that the situation is “very unfair to our U.S. farmers who deserve this much-needed water.”

This marks a significant escalation in US-Mexico water negotiations, which have been ongoing for decades under treaties governing the sharing of cross-border river systems.

News.Az