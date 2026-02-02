Trump threatens to sue Grammy host over Epstein joke

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened legal action on Monday against the host of the 68th Grammy Awards after a joke linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After congratulating Billie Eilish on winning Song of the Year for her track Wildflower, Grammy host Trevor Noah made a remark referencing Trump and Epstein, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants—almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said, alluding to Trump’s past comments about taking control of the autonomous Arctic territory.

Noah then added: “Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

The comment sparked a sharp reaction from Trump, who responded on his Truth Social account, calling the Grammy Awards “the WORST and virtually unwatchable,” before targeting Noah personally.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there—not even by the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote.

He went on to label Noah a “total loser” and said he would instruct his lawyers to sue the comedian.

“I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C. … Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” Trump added.

Noah, who announced that this would be his final year hosting the Grammys after six stints as emcee, has generally avoided heavy political commentary in previous ceremonies.

Trump, who previously moved in the same social circles as Epstein in Florida and New York, has for months sought to block the release of a large cache of documents related to the disgraced financier, offering differing explanations for why he later cut ties with him.

More than three million documents were released on Friday, containing references to numerous prominent figures, including Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, and Britain’s former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

