Trump tightens US policy on Cuba with new restrictions

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum introducing stricter policies on Cuba, marking a shift away from the more lenient approach taken under the Biden administration.

The White House said it would enforce an existing ban on American tourists going to Cuba more stringently, and oppose calls by international organisations such as the UN to end the US economic embargo on the Caribbean nation, News.Az reports, citing BBC

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said the memorandum "strengthens the aggression & economic blockade that punishes the whole Cuban people and is the main obstacle to our development".


