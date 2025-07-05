Trump: TikTok deal talks with China to begin next week, U.S. "pretty much" has agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced that talks with China aimed at finalizing a TikTok deal are expected to begin “Monday or Tuesday,” with the U.S. “pretty much” already in agreement over the sale of the app’s U.S. operations.

Speaking from Air Force One, Trump said China-based ByteDance will need to divest its U.S. assets, an extension he pushed to September 17, and that he believes Beijing is open to approving the arrangement. “I’m not confident, but I think so, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

President Xi and I have a great relationship,” Trump said. The proposed plan would spin off TikTok’s U.S. operations into a new American-owned entity, a concept that was previously stalled due to objections from China following Trump’s tariff announcements. In a separate interview on Fox News, Trump revealed that a group of “very wealthy people” has agreed to purchase TikTok U.S., details he promised to unveil within the next two weeks. He emphasized, however, that final approval will depend on China’s consent.

This move comes against the backdrop of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which mandates ByteDance either divest TikTok or face a U.S. ban, a deadline repeatedly extended by Trump, now set for September 17.

News.Az