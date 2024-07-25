Trump to address world’s largest Bitcoin conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump, who has recently dubbed himself the “crypto candidate,” is set to address the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, marking a significant moment in the intersection of cryptocurrency and politics.

The event, renowned as the world’s largest annual Bitcoin celebration, will feature Trump’s 30-minute speech during the conference’s closing session at 2 p.m. CT tomorrow.This will be the first time a presidential candidate has attended the Bitcoin Conference, sparking discussions about Trump’s potential support from the crypto community in the upcoming election.Trump’s stance on cryptocurrency has dramatically shifted over the years, now positioning him as a proponent of digital currency.The inclusion of cryptocurrency in the current election cycle has been noteworthy. Trump’s evolving perspective on digital currency signifies a major turnaround.Previously, he criticized Bitcoin as “a scam against the U.S. dollar” and deemed central bank digital currencies as “very dangerous,” even labeling crypto as “a disaster waiting to happen.”Despite this past disapproval, Trump now claims to be “good” with crypto. His campaign is accepting donations in Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Solana, and other cryptocurrencies.His vice-presidential running mate, Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, is also a known crypto supporter, with Bitcoin holdings valued between $100,001 and $250,000 through Coinbase.The crypto community is keen to hear Trump’s plans for cryptocurrency and blockchain policy support.Although he has not yet detailed specific policies, Trump met with crypto miners last month and advocated for all remaining Bitcoin to be mined within the U.S.The Bitcoin Conference in Nashville has turned into a significant political stage. Besides Trump, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will also speak on cryptocurrency.Kennedy, a known crypto enthusiast, has previously expressed a desire to put the entire U.S. budget on the blockchain for public access.Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate and a crypto supporter, will also be addressing the conference.Despite withdrawing from the race, Ramaswamy had garnered substantial backing from the crypto community with his calls to end what he termed “Biden’s war on crypto” and ensure that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were produced in the U.S.Trump’s decision to speak at the Bitcoin Conference is seen by many as a strategic move to gain support from the growing crypto community.Crypto expert and former Senior Advisor to Joe Biden, Moe Vela, suggested that Trump is likely to say what his audience wants to hear.This approach may help him win over voters who are passionate about digital currencies.Trump’s evolving stance on cryptocurrency and his engagement with crypto advocates highlight the increasing political significance of digital currencies.With more political figures discussing and supporting crypto, the topic is set to play a crucial role in the upcoming election.The presence of prominent political and crypto figures at the Bitcoin Conference underscores the potential impact of their policies on the future of digital currencies.As Trump, Kennedy, and Ramaswamy outline their visions for crypto regulation and support, their speeches will be closely watched by both the crypto community and political analysts.The Bitcoin Conference in Nashville is poised to be a pivotal event, not just for the crypto world, but also for the political landscape.The convergence of politics and cryptocurrency at this event signals a growing recognition of the importance of digital currencies in shaping future policies.

News.Az