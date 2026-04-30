Israel blocks Russian grain vessel following Ukrainian pressure

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"The Russian supplier of the cargo will have to find an alternative destination to unload it," read a statement issued by Israel’s Grain Importers Association.

Israel’s Grain Importers Association said Thursday that a Russian vessel carrying wheat suspected of originating from occupied Ukrainian territories would not be allowed to unload in Israel, with Israeli wheat importer Zenziper forced to turn the ship away amid growing pressure from Kyiv, News.Az reports, citing J Post.

“In light of the circumstances, the grain importing company Zenziper has been forced to turn away the Russian vessel carrying a wheat shipment at the center of the dispute with Ukraine," read a statement issued by the association.

"The Russian supplier of the cargo will have to find an alternative destination to unload it."

News.Az