Adani Ports profit rises on strong cargo growth

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Adani Ports and SEZ reported a rise in quarterly profit, supported by stronger cargo volumes and steady demand across its port network.

The company, India’s largest private port operator by cargo handling, posted a 10.5% increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March, reaching 33.29 billion rupees compared to 30.14 billion rupees a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Growth was driven by higher shipping activity and increased cargo movement across key terminals, reflecting continued expansion in India’s trade and logistics sector.

The results highlight the company’s strong position in the country’s infrastructure and shipping industry, where rising import-export activity has supported sustained demand for port services.

Adani Ports continues to benefit from long-term investments in capacity expansion and logistics integration, which have helped it maintain growth momentum despite global economic uncertainties.

News.Az