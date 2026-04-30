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Amazon says its AWS unavailable in Bahrain after conflict impact

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Amazon says its AWS unavailable in Bahrain after conflict impact
Source: Reuters

Amazon has announced that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) region in Bahrain has been damaged due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and is currently unavailable, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The company said that billing operations have been suspended while it works to restore services in the affected region.

Amazon added that the recovery process is expected to take several months.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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