US-Venezuela flights resume after 7-year pause

+ ↺ − 16 px

Regular passenger flights between the United States and Venezuela are set to resume on April 30, ending a seven-year suspension and restoring a key air connection between the two countries.

The first service will be operated by American Airlines, which plans to restart daily nonstop flights between Miami and Caracas using Embraer 175 aircraft operated by its regional subsidiary, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The route will link Miami with Caracas, with early schedules showing daily operations and possible expansion in the coming months as demand grows.

The restoration of flights follows regulatory approvals and recent policy shifts that have allowed commercial aviation links to reopen after years of restrictions and diplomatic tension.

American Airlines previously operated extensively in Venezuela before suspending service in 2019. The return marks a significant step toward re-establishing travel, business, and family connections between the two countries.

Cargo operations had already resumed earlier this year, paving the way for the return of passenger services.

The airline is expected to gradually increase frequency if operations stabilize and demand continues to rise.

News.Az