Ukrainian drones hit major Russian explosives plant deep in Nizhny

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Drones reportedly linked to Ukraine struck an industrial facility in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight, with reports of explosions at a major defense-related plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk.

According to local residents and Russian social media channels, the facility targeted was the Sverdlov Explosives Plant, a key site involved in producing ammunition, explosives, and industrial chemicals used by Russia’s military, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

The plant, located in Dzerzhinsk, lies hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border and is considered part of Russia’s broader defense production network supporting its military operations.

Independent reports also claimed air defense activity and additional explosions in parts of the region overnight, though the information has not been independently verified.

The incident comes amid a continued pattern of long-range drone strikes targeting industrial and energy infrastructure inside Russia, which Ukrainian sources have previously described as part of efforts to disrupt military supply chains.

Russian authorities have not yet publicly detailed the extent of any damage or confirmed the cause of the reported explosions.

News.Az