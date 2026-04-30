Hezbollah adopts unjammable fiber-optic drones, echoing Ukraine war tactics
Hezbollah has launched a new weapon against northern Israel in the latest round of fighting: small drones controlled with fibre-optic cables the width of dental floss that avoid electronic detection.
These drones — used widely in the war in Ukraine — are small, hard to track and potentially lethal, News.Az reports, citing Asia One.
Many drones are susceptible to electronic jamming by air defences. Jamming can cause a drone to crash or return to its point of origin.
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But fibre-optic drones are not controlled remotely. They have a thin cable that connects an operator directly to the drone, making it impossible to electronically jam.
The drones are not infallible because the wind — or other drones — can cause the cables to tangle.
But, "if you know what you're doing, it's absolutely deadly," said Robert Tollast, a drone expert and researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London, explaining how the drone can fly low and creep up on a target.
Experts say militaries must either intercept the drones, which is difficult due to their small size and short flight path, or find a way to snip the nearly invisible cable.
Hezbollah — the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon — has mostly been using the fibre optic drones on Israeli soldiers operating in southern Lebanon or towns on the border.
By Leyla Şirinova