Trump to appoint former ICE director Tom Homan as US 'border czar'
Tom Homan, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming "border czar," said on Monday (NASDAQ:MNDY) he would prioritize deporting immigrants in the United States illegally who pose threats to public safety and national security as well as employers who hire immigrants without legal status, News.Az reports citing Investing.
Trump, who takes office in January, said in a social media post overnight that the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from his first administration would be in charge of the country's borders in his new administration starting Jan. 20.
The president-elect made cracking down on illegal immigration the central element of his campaign, promising mass deportations. He is expected to mobilize agencies across the U.S. government to help him deport record numbers of immigrants in an operation that Vice President-elect JD (NASDAQ:JD) Vance has said could remove an estimated 1 million people per year.
"Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority...they pose the most danger to this country," Homan told Fox News in an interview, adding: "Worksite operations have to happen."
Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform late on Sunday, said Homan will be "in charge of our nation's borders ("The Border Czar"), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," including the deportation of immigrants in the U.S. illegally.
Immigrant advocates have warned that Trump's deportation effort would be costly, divisive and inhumane, leading to family separations and devastating communities.
Homan, who was often praised by Trump during the campaign and who campaigned for him, said he would also focus on immigrants ordered to leave after a failed asylum claims.
