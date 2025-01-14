Trump to attend Davos virtually as world leaders await new US president's policies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump will make his return to the global stage with a virtual appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, as world leaders await details of the incoming U.S. president's policies and his commitment to ending the war in Ukraine, News.az reports citing Reuters .

Trump is due to return to the White House on Jan. 20, with his inauguration for a second term as U.S. President coinciding with the start of the 55th annual WEF meeting of political and business leaders in the Swiss mountain resort.Meanwhile, another key player in any attempt to bring peace to Ukraine, the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, will make a special address and take questions, the WEF meeting organisers said on Tuesday.Among the other global leaders due to attend the meeting, which will include 60 heads of state and government, are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and China's vice premier Ding Xuexiang, WEF President and CEO Borge Brende said during a press conference.Brende said Trump, who has twice previously attended Davos, will join "digitally" on Jan. 23, without giving further details. He said it would be a "very special moment" to learn about the new Trump administration's policy priorities."There is a lot of interest to decipher and to understand the policies of the new administration, so it will be an interesting week," Brende said.Topics on the Davos agenda range from mounting global geopolitical and economic uncertainty to trade tensions, climate goals and how AI can help make lives better.Business leaders have become more optimistic about the economy given Trump's pledges to reduce regulation, potentially cut taxes and ease restrictions on activities including mergers and acquisitions, Rich Lesser, global chair of Boston Consulting Group, told Reuters ahead of the meeting.Lesser said, however, that underlying optimism is being offset by concerns about tariffs, deportations, a widening budget deficit and the U.S. relationship with China.

