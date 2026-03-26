Iran policy is continued resistance, no talks without guarantees, FM says

“At present, our policy is to continue resistance, and no negotiations have taken place,” Araghchi said in a televised interview on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“There are no negotiations underway,” he added, questioning the reliability of external assurances.

He said regional diplomatic contacts had taken place but had not altered Tehran’s position.

“Many foreign ministers from the region have contacted Tehran, but Iran’s position has remained principled and firm,” he said.

“International guarantees are not 100 per cent reliable,” Araghchi added, referring to reported efforts by third countries to mediate an end to the conflict.

“Through the inherent guarantee that we created ourselves, no one will dare again to go to war with the Iranian people,” he said, pointing to what he described as repeated counterstrikes against American and Israeli targets.

The foreign minister said a ceasefire without guarantees would only lead to renewed conflict.

“A ceasefire without guarantees is a vicious cycle that only leads to the repetition of war,” he said, adding that those responsible must be deterred and compensation paid for damage suffered by Iran.

He also argued that the presence of US military bases in the region undermines, rather than enhances, the security of host countries.

“This war revealed many truths, one of them being that US bases not only failed to provide security for host countries, but in fact became a source of insecurity for them,” he said.

Araghchi urged regional states to distance themselves from what he termed “American Zionist aggression” against Iran.

“My message to the countries of the region is that they must distance themselves from this aggression and separate themselves from this war,” he said.

He also criticised some countries for previously stating that their territory would not be used against Iran, before allegedly reversing that position.

“We cannot believe that this occurred without those countries being aware of it,” he said.

Araghchi said Iran had thwarted several objectives of its adversaries, including attempts to divide the country, secure a rapid victory and undermine domestic cohesion.

“The fact that they are now talking about negotiations is itself an admission of defeat,” he said, referring to earlier calls for Iran’s “unconditional surrender”.

On the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says it has closed to “enemies and their accomplices” since the start of US Israeli strikes, Araghchi said the waterway remains open to friendly countries.

“For some countries that we identified as our friends, we allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, naming China, Russia, India, Iraq and Pakistan.

“There is no reason for us to allow our enemy to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.