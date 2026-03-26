Starmer gives green light for UK forces to intercept Putin’s shadow fleet

Both the armed forces and law enforcement agencies will be able to intercept ships deemed part of Moscow's shadow fleet — a loose network of aging tankers with opaque ownership structures which are used to circumvent sanctions on Russian oil exports, News.Az reports, citing Politico.
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The move comes after Britain assisted the US in seizing a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic in January, and establishes the UK position more clearly amid debate over whether stateless ships can be legally boarded or seized.