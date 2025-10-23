Trump to meet China’s Xi next Thursday for a bilateral discussion

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt outlined President Donald Trump's upcoming trip to Asia on Thursday, which will include a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump is scheduled to depart for the trip on Friday night and will make stops in Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

Trump will meet with Xi next Thursday in Busan, South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, Leavitt said during Thursday's White House press briefing.

The meeting comes after Trump announced earlier this month that he would implement new 100% tariffs on imports from China.

Trump's Asai trip kicks off with a stop in Malaysia, Leavitt said.

"Tomorrow night at 11 p.m., the president will depart the White House to fly to Malaysia, where he will arrive on Sunday morning local time. It's a long flight," Leavitt said during the White House press briefing Thursday. "President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Malaysia in the afternoon, and then he will attend the ASEAN leaders' working dinner that evening."

Leavitt said that on Monday morning local time, Trump will fly to Tokyo followed by a bilateral meeting with Sanae Takaichi, the new prime minister of Japan.

Trump will then fly to Buscan, where he will participate in a bilateral meeting with Lee Jae Myung, the president of South Korea, Leavitt said.

Lastly, Trump will participate in the bilateral meeting with Xi before returning to Washington, Leavitt said.

The pair has met in the past -- holding a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summer in Osaka in 2019.