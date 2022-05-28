Trump: US should fund safe schools before Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump has called on US lawmakers to prioritise funding for school security over sending military aid to Ukraine, News.az reports citing BBC.

Speaking at a pro-gun conference, Mr Trump questioned how the US "has $40 billion to send to Ukraine" but cannot ensure security in schools.

The meeting of the National Rifle Association (NRA), the largest US gun group, is taking place in Houston.

The intervention comes days after 21 people died in a Texas school shooting.

"Before we nation-build the rest of the world, we should be building safe schools for our own children in our own nation," Mr Trump said in Friday's speech, drawing loud applause.

Earlier this month, the US Congress overwhelmingly voted to send nearly $40bn (£31bn) in military aid to Ukraine. In total, US lawmakers have sent about $54bn to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February.

News.Az