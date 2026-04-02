Trump vows to ‘finish the job’ in Iran soon

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President Donald Trump said US forces will “finish the job” in Iran soon, stating that “core strategic objectives are nearing completion,” as he strongly defended the war during his first national address since the conflict began over a month ago, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In his remarks on Wednesday night, Trump reiterated several points he has made in recent weeks and again outlined a timeline of two to three weeks for concluding military operations.

News.Az