Trump wants Netanyahu aligned on Iran policy, says top U.S. official

Trump wants Netanyahu aligned on Iran policy, says top U.S. official

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated that she conveyed a message from President Donald Trump to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the need for the United States and Israel to be aligned in their approach toward Iran.

Noem, who concluded a visit to Israel on Monday, told Fox News that her talks with Netanyahu were “candid and direct”. Her comments come days after US and Iranian officials held their fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

“President Trump specifically sent me here to have a conversation with the prime minister about how those negotiations are going and how important it is that we stay united and let this process play out,” she said. On Sunday, Trump suggested that the talks were progressing well. “We’ve had some very, very good talks with Iran,” the US president told reporters. “And I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good.” Last week, CNN reported, citing unidentified US officials, that Israel was preparing for strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, despite the US-led talks. Iran has promised to respond forcefully to any Israeli attack, and accused Netanyahu of working to undermine US diplomacy.

News.Az