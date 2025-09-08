Trump warns Hamas to accept his terms

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Hamas accept his conditions for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip and stressed that this is his last warning.

Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, News.Az reports.

"Everyone wants the hostages to go home. Everyone wants the war to end. The Israelis have accepted my terms. Now it's time for Hamas to do the same. I have warned Hamas of the consequences if they refuse. This is my final warning - there will be no other," Trump wrote.

News.Az