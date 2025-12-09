Trump warns Maduro's days are numbered

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s days are numbered, US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday.

In an interview with Politico, Trump said, “His days are numbered,” but he declined to comment on the possibility of a US ground invasion in Venezuela, News.Az reports.

"I don’t comment on that. I wouldn’t say that one way or the other. I can say this, that, uh, he sent us millions of people, many from prisons, many drug dealers, drug lords, uh, mental institution ... people in mental institutions. He sent them into our country, where we have a ... where we had a very stupid president. You know that. Bi ... Biden’s a low-IQ person, especially nowadays. I mean, he was low-IQ 30 years ago, but he’s especially low-IQ now. And, uh, what he did to our country is not good. Tren de Aragua, the gangs, one of the meanest gangs in the world," the US president said.

News.Az