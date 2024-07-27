Trump warns of ‘third world war’ if he loses November election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump warned of the potential for a major conflict in the Middle East and even a “third world war” if he does not win the upcoming election in November.

This statement came during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The day prior, Netanyahu had met with President Biden and Vice President Harris at the White House.Trump asserted that if he wins, peace and stability would be swiftly restored. In contrast, he claimed that without his leadership, the world is at a greater risk of a third world war than ever before since World War II, blaming current leadership for global instability.The former president has previously suggested that ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine could escalate into a broader global conflict. Additionally, Trump has made predictions about economic downturns should he fail to reclaim the White House.His meeting with Netanyahu on Friday came amid upheaval in the presidential campaign. Biden announced Sunday he would not seek reelection in November and endorsed Harris as the nominee. Harris has quickly consolidated support among Democrats and is the likely presidential nominee for the party in November.Harris met with Netanyahu separately from Biden on Thursday, which she described as “frank and constructive.” She told reporters after the discussion that Israel has a right to defend itself, but she has “serious concern” about the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

