Trump watches hostage release livestream while en route to Israel

Trump watches hostage release livestream while en route to Israel
Photo: White House

US President Donald Trump watched a livestream of Israeli hostages being released from Gaza while aboard Air Force One, as he travels to Israel for a brief visit, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed.

“History in the making,” Leavitt captions an uploaded photo of the livestream taken from aboard the flight and shared on social media, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Trump is expected to land within the hour, ahead of his address to the Knesset and meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and families of the hostages. He is scheduled to depart for Egypt at 1:00 p.m.


