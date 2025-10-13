Yandex metrika counter

White House: Trump heads to Israel for ‘historic day’

  • Middle East
  • Share
White House: Trump heads to Israel for ‘historic day’
Photo: The New York Times

Rapid Response 47, a verified White House social media account, announced that US President Donald Trump is traveling to Israel for “an historic day for the entire world.”

The post says Trump is due to land in Tel Aviv within the next hour and then meet families of Israeli captives soon after, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He will then deliver remarks to the Israeli Knesset at 11am (08:00 GMT) before departing for the Gaza summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      