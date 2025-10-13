White House: Trump heads to Israel for ‘historic day’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rapid Response 47, a verified White House social media account, announced that US President Donald Trump is traveling to Israel for “an historic day for the entire world.”

The post says Trump is due to land in Tel Aviv within the next hour and then meet families of Israeli captives soon after, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He will then deliver remarks to the Israeli Knesset at 11am (08:00 GMT) before departing for the Gaza summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

It is an historic day for the entire world. As President Trump approaches Israel, @RapidResponse47 has it all covered.



STAY TUNED! https://t.co/kvmzmXjn3n — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

