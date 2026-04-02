Trump White House ballroom plan approved by planning body despite legal challenge

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US President Donald Trump has secured approval from federal planners for his proposed White House ballroom, even as legal questions remain over whether the project can proceed without congressional consent.

The National Capital Planning Commission voted on Thursday to approve the so-called “East Wing Modernization Project”, just days after a federal judge ruled that construction could not move forward without approval from Congress, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Ambitious redesign of White House complex

The planned ballroom, estimated to cost $400 million and spanning around 90,000 square feet, is intended to be privately financed and serve as a major addition to the White House.

Supporters within the administration say the project would become a defining architectural feature and a lasting symbol of Trump’s presidency.

Will Scharf, a former Trump lawyer who chairs the planning commission, described the ballroom as a future “national treasure”.

Part of broader transformation agenda

The ballroom forms part of a wider effort by Trump to reshape Washington’s monumental core.

Plans include a large ceremonial arch and a multi-year overhaul of the Kennedy Center, alongside earlier changes such as alterations to the White House Rose Garden and modifications to the Oval Office.

Officials say the vision aims to modernise and expand the capital’s iconic federal spaces.

Criticism over size and process

The project has drawn criticism from some members of the commission and the public.

Phil Mendelson, chairman of the District of Columbia Council and a commission member, said the proposal was rushed and overly large.

“It’s just too large,” he said, arguing that a smaller and less imposing design would better complement the existing structure.

Outside the commission building, protesters gathered ahead of the vote, voicing opposition to the project and citing public feedback they said overwhelmingly opposed the plan.

Legal uncertainty persists

Despite the planning approval, the project faces ongoing legal hurdles.

A federal judge recently issued an injunction blocking construction without congressional approval, following a lawsuit brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The group argues that demolishing the historic East Wing and proceeding with new construction exceeds presidential authority.

The Justice Department has since appealed the ruling, setting up a potential legal battle over the limits of executive power in altering federally protected sites.

News.Az