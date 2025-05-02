Tsunami warnings follow 7.4 quake off Chile-Argentina coast - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tsunami warnings have been issued following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the coasts of Chile and Argentina, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the coasts of Argentina and Chile, just off the shore, on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

No casualties have been reported so far, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Despite the earthquake originating underwater, with the epicentre being 219km south from Ushuaia, Argentina, it was very much felt in the city.

Chilean authorities issued a tsunami evacuation alert for the entire coastal section of the Strait of Magellan, situated in the south of the South Amrican nation, as per an Associated Press report.

Due to a “tsunami alert, evacuation to a safe zone is being ordered for the coastal sectors of the Magallanes region,” Chile’s National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response said in a message issued to the public.

“We are calling for the evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region,” Boric wrote. “Right now, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities,” stated Chilean president Gabriel Boric, in an X post, also assuring people that resources were available, should victims need it.

